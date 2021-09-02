Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Lashley vs. Goldberg, Full Gear and NXT

1 of 3

A full-on rebranding of NXT is coming and, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be producing the show moving forward.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the roster has yet to be informed of the decision but producer Jamie Noble has spent more time at the Performance Center in recent weeks and Prichard will be there this weekend.

The idea of a McMahon and Prichard-produced NXT is a nightmare for longtime fans of NXT who appreciated the fact that it felt different than the rest of the WWE product. Raw is mediocre, at best, most weeks and while SmackDown is vastly superior, its repetition is often criticized.

Taking a show that was supposed to be the company's own alternative to itself and glossing it over to be like every other show is counterproductive.

Did NXT get soundly defeated by AEW Dynamite in the brief Wednesday night wrestling war? Sure. Could it have used a bit of freshening up? Absolutely. But putting the same creative forces behind it that have been at the root of WWE's shortcomings from a writing perspective hardly feels like the best way to improve things.