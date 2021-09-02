Knicks Bold Predictions Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Year 1 of the Tom Thibodeau era was a resounding success for the New York Knicks.

They went from an Eastern Conference afterthought—to put it politely—to its No. 4 overall seed. They had their first All-Star since 2018 with Julius Randle making the leap. They saw substantial growth from sophomore RJ Barrett and found an unexpected spark when trading for Derrick Rose in February.

So what's on deck for Round 2? Great question.

Time will ultimately reveal that answer, but for now, let's toss on our creativity cap and plot out three bold 'Bockers predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season.