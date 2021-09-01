Seahawks' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks tried to address one of their biggest issues in the offseason.

And in Week 1, we will find out if they really did enough to protect Russell Wilson after three consecutive seasons with 47 or more sacks suffered.

Seattle traded for veteran offensive guard Gabe Jackson in the offseason to join forces with Duane Brown.

However, any attempt at building interior chemistry in the preseason went away with Brown's contract situation and injuries to a few offensive linemen hovering over the franchise.

The Seahawks will be asked to protect their franchise quarterback better than they did in 2020 regardless of what happened in training camp. If they are unable to keep Wilson upright, it could be another long season in the pocket for him.