WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 28

Credit: WWE.com

It was a night of NXT 2.0 focused on the women with both women's titles on the line and plenty of new talent looking to make a name for themselves.

Raquel Gonzalez defended the NXT Women's Championship against Franky Monet. La Wera Loca has not wrestled much on the brand but has carried herself with an entitlement befitting the top title in NXT 2.0. However, she was running into one of the most women in NXT's history.

Zoey Stark and Io Shirai have struggled to get on the same page since winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, and it was about to come back to bite them. Mandy Rose had given new confidence and focused to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who would challenge the champions.

B-Fab and Elektra Lopez have been at each other's throats since Legado del Fantasma recruited its first female member. Finally, they would fit in a No Disqualification match.

Roderick Strong won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in less than impressive fashion, helped by multiple members of Diamond Mine. Grayson Waller took advantage of the moment to jump the line and challenge The Messiah of the Backbreaker for the championship.

This show had potential to truly showcase the depth and breadth of the women's division.