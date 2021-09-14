WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14September 14, 2021
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14
The time has come. After weeks and months of hints, the September 14 edition of WWE NXT presented the new era of the brand. NXT 2.0 would begin with a huge season premiere.
After the surprise announcement of Samoa Joe relinquishing the NXT Championship, William Regal moved fast to change what was originally a No. 1 contender's match into a title bout. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and LA Knight would fight to crown the new champion.
Another wait was finally over. InDex were officially getting married. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis had an odd but endearing love affair that would end with Johnny Gargano walking Indi Wrestling down the aisle to marry The Tortured Artist.
After a brutal attack last week, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro wanted revenge on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The two teams would clash in an intense fight between tag-team-title contenders.
The show also promised action from plenty of young up-and-coming talent. Ridge Holland and The Creed Brothers would compete in separate matches. B-Fab would make her in-ring debut.
This show did not have a major card set from the outset, but it was clear that it would be a special moment from the hype surrounding the night.
LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker
NXT started with promos from Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly and LA Knight. When The Million Dollar Mega-Star finished talking himself up, Bron Breakker challenged Knight to a match. Knight accepted with noticeable arrogance.
He found himself quickly at a disadvantage against the newcomer. Breakker's strength was too much for Knight, who was caught for a gorilla press powerslam for the loss.
Result
Breakker def. Knight by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
While Breakker is a major prospect given his size and speed, he is a work in progress. This was a very odd booking decision to set the tone of the night. He defeated Knight in less than four minutes on the same night Knight would challenge for the NXT Championship.
This immediately made Knight look less worthy of the title match to come, and it was not even a great showcase for the newcomer. Breakker could have at least gotten to show off more here if he has more to show in the ring before the quick win.
Imperium vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs
Josh Briggs talked up his tag team partner Brooks Jensen before the bell, and the two fought hard against a top tag team. However, Imperium used their speed and tag team chemistry to take advantage of mistakes by the new team. Fabian Aichner put this match away with a double underhook superplex.
Result
Imperium def. Jensen and Briggs by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
While there was a serious possibility of another upset here, this was really just a squash to put over Imperium. Aichner and Marcel Bartel can make anything look good, but there was not much time to make the most of the spotlight.
The newcomer here, Jensen, did not seem ready for the moment. It is good to see NXT will do more with Briggs, but he may be paired with the wrong star to seriously succeed.
B-Fab vs. Katrina Cortez
Hit Row put over B-Fab before her in-ring debut. Surprisingly, she herself was short on words, looking to focus on action in the ring.
It was not much of a match once the bell rang. B-Fab crushed Katrina Cortez, catching her with a bicycle kick and a neckbreaker for the win.
B-Fab went off on Elektra Lopez after the bell, which brought up Legado del Fantasma. The two women were ready to fight, but Santos Escobar had Lopez wait for the right time to face B-Fab.
Result
B-Fab def. Lopez by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
B-Fab did not look great in her first match. She was out of position a couple times in a short match, and Cortez did not sell well. What mattered in the moment was to give B-Fab a victory, but she will need to keep learning before she can seriously challenge the top women in NXT.
She and Lopez have a solid rivalry building, but they are not ready for the spotlight on their own. It is vital that these women are prepared for the moment before they have their first singles match.
Carmelo Hayes Brings Back-Up in Trick Williams
Johnny Gargano, Odyssey Jones and Drake Maverick prepared for the wedding. Austin Theory arrived with Damian Priest, hugging Johnny Wrestling.
Carmelo Hayes brought out a new friend Trick Williams. He explained that he needed someone to watch his back with a future title opportunity. Trick told Hayes to stop being humble and take his shot at the top. The two walked out of the ring with confidence.
Duke Hudson interrupted the men as they walked out, disrespecting the man that beat him in the NXT Breakout Tournament. Trick and Hayes stomped Hudson into the mat before planting him with a springboard uppercut.
Grade
D+
Analysis
While it was a smart decision to pair Hayes and Trick together, their first night together was uncoordinated. The promo missed its mark from both men. The two spoke with limited confidence but could not seem to find a clear reason behind their words.
This seemed to be a way to turn Hayes, but he was beating down on a heel with limited experience himself. Hopefully, WWE will give the two better material going forward that sells their dynamic much better.