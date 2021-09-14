WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The time has come. After weeks and months of hints, the September 14 edition of WWE NXT presented the new era of the brand. NXT 2.0 would begin with a huge season premiere.

After the surprise announcement of Samoa Joe relinquishing the NXT Championship, William Regal moved fast to change what was originally a No. 1 contender's match into a title bout. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and LA Knight would fight to crown the new champion.

Another wait was finally over. InDex were officially getting married. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis had an odd but endearing love affair that would end with Johnny Gargano walking Indi Wrestling down the aisle to marry The Tortured Artist.

After a brutal attack last week, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro wanted revenge on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The two teams would clash in an intense fight between tag-team-title contenders.

The show also promised action from plenty of young up-and-coming talent. Ridge Holland and The Creed Brothers would compete in separate matches. B-Fab would make her in-ring debut.

This show did not have a major card set from the outset, but it was clear that it would be a special moment from the hype surrounding the night.