WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7

Credit: WWE.com

In the final edition of WWE NXT before a dramatic change has been promised, the black-and-gold promised to go out with a bang, presenting a pair of huge tag team title matches.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch never lost the NXT Tag Team Championships, forced to vacate the titles following the injury of Burch. MSK granted them a rematch they demanded for a huge tag team clash.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark have been struggling to find chemistry as a team despite falling into a run as NXT women's tag team champions. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are a well-defined team that felt ready to dethrone them.

Kay Lee Ray called out the entire women's division. Ember Moon was the first to answer. The former NXT women's champion wanted to humble the former NXT UK women's champion.

Carmelo Hayes was crowned as the 2021 NXT breakout star, earning a shot at any championship of his choice. Santos Escobar took offense to Hayes just considering going after the NXT North American Championship, which he has claimed as his own.

The mysterious Mei Ying has never competed in a ring until this show. The spooky leader of Tian Sha promised to make a statement with a victory.

This show established pure wrestling as the focus, a common focus for NXT. The hope was to see this era of NXT end with a great night.