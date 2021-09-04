Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 AEW All Out

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has promised perhaps the most historic night in the promotion's history with AEW All Out 2021. This show will include CM Punk's return to in-ring action, the potential end of Chris Jericho's career and a flurry of title matches.

One way that AEW can certainly use this platform and get people talking is making some dramatic changes to the roster dynamic.

While AEW has often been more conservative with heel and face turns than the top promotion in the world, WWE, the company is also not afraid to change things up when necessary.

That often just means giving talent a fresh angle with their characters, but it can certainly mean more. It could mean a true shift from hero to villain or vice versa.

The following are the most likely heel and face turns we could see at AEW All Out, setting the stage for fresh stories and angles in AEW for months and years to come.