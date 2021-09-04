Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 AEW All Out

Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 AEW All OutSeptember 4, 2021
All Elite Wrestling has promised perhaps the most historic night in the promotion's history with AEW All Out 2021. This show will include CM Punk's return to in-ring action, the potential end of Chris Jericho's career and a flurry of title matches.
One way that AEW can certainly use this platform and get people talking is making some dramatic changes to the roster dynamic.
While AEW has often been more conservative with heel and face turns than the top promotion in the world, WWE, the company is also not afraid to change things up when necessary.
That often just means giving talent a fresh angle with their characters, but it can certainly mean more. It could mean a true shift from hero to villain or vice versa.
The following are the most likely heel and face turns we could see at AEW All Out, setting the stage for fresh stories and angles in AEW for months and years to come.
Face: Private Party
The HFO needs a change. Matt Hardy's group has been floundering for months, struggling to find a single relevant win. While Matt Hardy can afford to lose and remain relevant, Private Party has suffered despite the team's overall record.
Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen are talented stars who needed to find their voice as characters. Hardy helped them to do that, and now Private Party is ready to fly. The HFO is only keeping them from truly making an impact.
If The HFO at full strength fail again at AEW All Out, during The Buy-In, it could well be the last straw. We may finally see the contract issues that set up this group crumble.
It would be interesting to have Matt Hardy feud with the two young stars. They have been set up as the new Hardy Boys, a daredevil duo that get the crowd roaring with their death-defying displays in the ring. It would force Hardy to face echoes of his past.
While The Buy-In match is likely more about getting popular stars like Orange Cassidy and Jungle Boy on the card, it could be a real turning point in the future of Private Party.
Heel: Kiera Hogan
Not officially signed by AEW, Kiera Hogan's role in AEW is in flux. She worked as a heel in Impact Wrestling before leaving the company, but she came to AEW without clear expectations put on her. She lost her biggest match to date to Jade Cargill, an established heel.
If Hogan is going to become a full member of the AEW roster, the Casino Battle Royale would be a great time to define her more as a character. In particular, it could be the perfect time to pair her up with her real-life girlfriend Diamante.
As AEW expands its women's division, many alliances have formed to help define the roster. Diamante is another woman who has been left in flux, unofficially a member of the AEW roster for over a year now.
Hogan and Diamante as heels could finally begin to make an impact and guarantee themselves a spot in AEW's growing women's division long term. The two working together and taking down resilient babyfaces like Julia Hart or Leyla Hirsch in the match would certainly set the right tone.
Face: Wardlow
For a long time, Wardlow has teased turning on MJF, but something has always kept them together. The Pinnacle brought them back together when the duo seemed to be the furthest apart.
However, that group has been somewhat separated as of late. It may be the ideal time to shake up the stable for the sake of the future. That can begin by putting a new obstacle in MJF's way.
The Salt of the Earth has dominated everyone in his path. However, he has also always had help. Wardlow has been his greatest asset. In a match with Chris Jericho's career on the line, he will want every trick up his sleeve that he can muster.
All it would take is one mistake by Wardlow to cost MJF the win and set off The Salt of the Earth. If he attempts to turn his anger on the same man that previously failed to put down The Demo God during the Trials of Jericho, he may be in for a rude awakening.
This has not been wholly teased, but it would certainly be a satisfying moment to see Wardlow give MJF a piece of his mind.
Heel: Penta El Zero M
The tension between Andrade El Idolo and Death Triangle has been palpable. Something has to give. Will it be that Pac, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M stay together in spite of an intriguing offer, or will Andrade turn one of the trio?
Andrade vs. Pac was originally scheduled for the night and could have been a big moment for Death Triangle. However, thanks to travel issues, that match was cancelled. The Lucha Brothers are still set to complete at All Out for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
The last year has shown a few different sides of Penta. He has turned against his brother before, but he has always come back. The Bastard has been the glue of the group.
If Penta and Fenix, with all their momentum, failed to defeat The Young Bucks with no Pac in their corner, it could cause some friction. That friction could grow far worse quickly if Andrade keeps playing mind games.
With Alex Abrahantes in his corner, Penta can venture out on his own as a true heel. It is all a matter of what AEW's direction is for the Lucha Brothers, who could well capture the tag titles at All Out.