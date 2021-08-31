NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Damian Lillard, Paul Millsap

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear they're in no rush to move Ben Simmons. It's not that they're suddenly set on keeping him, but rather no one has met their lofty asking price.

They aren't out of bounds to feel this way. He obviously has his faults—the worst of which were on full display during his playoff meltdown—but he's still a 25-year-old, three-time All-Star who can generate annual buzz in the Defensive Player of the Year race. That's not the type of talent anyone should be giving away.

Saying all of that, Philly's patience so far changes nothing in regard to league expectations for Simmons' future.

"While the 76ers have told teams they are comfortable bringing Simmons back for the 2021-22 season, rival executives believe it's only a matter of when—not if—the All-Defensive team stalwart is moved," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote.

That has more or less been the word coming out of Philadelphia this entire time, as the Sixers appear ready for life after Simmons but only on their terms. They want to get a star in return, ideally one who proves a much smoother fit with franchise centerpiece Joel Embiid.

It's important to remember that just because the right deal hasn't surfaced yet, it could be out there and discovered at any time.