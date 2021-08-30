WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has officially moved on from SummerSlam as we begin to look forward to the next big pay-per-view on September 26, Extreme Rules.

Following his win over Goldberg at SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley and Sheamus teamed up for a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest on last week's Raw.

The All Mighty left The Celtic Warrior to fend for himself, so Sheamus had a chance to get some retribution on this week's show when he faced the WWE champion in a non-title match.

Last week also saw the official breakup of Eva Marie and Doudrop. The former Piper Niven was giving an interview when Marie attacked her with an equipment crate. This week, Doudrop was given a chance to get some payback on her former "Mentor."

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.