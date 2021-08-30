WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30August 30, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30
WWE has officially moved on from SummerSlam as we begin to look forward to the next big pay-per-view on September 26, Extreme Rules.
Following his win over Goldberg at SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley and Sheamus teamed up for a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest on last week's Raw.
The All Mighty left The Celtic Warrior to fend for himself, so Sheamus had a chance to get some retribution on this week's show when he faced the WWE champion in a non-title match.
Last week also saw the official breakup of Eva Marie and Doudrop. The former Piper Niven was giving an interview when Marie attacked her with an equipment crate. This week, Doudrop was given a chance to get some payback on her former "Mentor."
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
Damian Priest came out at the top of the show and welcomed everyone to Raw before issuing an open challenge for the United States Championship. Sheamus came out to accept the challenge, but he was soon joined by Drew McIntyre.
Lashley and MVP also joined the conversation. The All Mighty was looking to add another title to his resume. The clown car continued to unload as Randy Orton and Riddle came out to talk some trash. Lashley said he might just take their tag titles if they aren't careful.
Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out to make Priest vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre for the U.S. title and RKBro vs. MVP and Lashley for the tag titles official.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This segment was fine if a little crowded. Priest opening the show was a nice change of pace, especially since it looks like he is finally done with The Miz and John Morrison.
MVP being booked for a tag match with Lashley means the advertised bout between Lashley and Sheamus was canceled.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Ash
Nia Jax accompanied Shayna Baszler to the ring for her match against Rhea Ripley. Nikki ASH was at ringside to support Ripley.
The Queen of Spades focused on Ripley's arm right away to set her up for a submission. The former Raw women's champion ate a stiff kick to the head but still kicked out at two.
Baszler continued to dominate as the show cut to a commercial. She was still in firm control when we returned, but Ripley was starting to show signs of life as she dared Baszler to kick her again and again.
Jax attacked Nikki at ringside and the distraction allowed Baszler to roll her up, but Ripley rolled the pin over and stole the win. Jax came in and hit her with a Samoan drop right away.
Grade: B
Analysis
WWE needs to decide if it wants to break Jax and Baszler up and just pull the trigger. This back and forth stuff is starting to wear thin.
Baszler looked vicious during the first half of the match, which is how she should always be booked. This was one of the first times since her breakout performance at Elimination Chamber 2020 that she has had a chance to shine on her own.
The friendship between Ripley and Nikki is still a work in progress but they could grow into an entertaining duo with the right opportunities.
This was a physical contest with some great technique. Both women came away from this looking like dangerous competitors, which is not always an easy thing to do in a singles match.