Patriots' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Many wondered how the New England Patriots would fare in 2020, their first season of the post-Tom Brady era. The answer? Not too great considering they went 7-9, their first year with a losing record since 2000.

However, there's the potential for things to go much better in 2021. The Pats have had an eventful offseason, greatly improving their roster from last season. Plus, they are getting back players who opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's possible that New England will immediately get back to the playoffs this year. But if that's going to happen, there are going to have to be several things that go right for the Patriots during the regular season.

Here are three keys to success for the Pats entering the 2021 season.