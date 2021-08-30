AEW All Out 2021 Match Card Predictions Including CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The biggest pay-per-view on the All Elite Wrestling schedule is Sunday night in Chicago, headlined by the AEW world title match pitting Kenny Omega against Christian Cage and CM Punk's return to the ring after seven years away.

Punk battles Darby Allin in what is the most anticipated match on a card that is as star-studded as any in company history.

Will the Chicago native conquer the former TNT champion in his hometown and prove that he is back as The Best in the World, or will the face-painted antihero of AEW spoil Punk's homecoming and win a match many expect him to lose?

What about Cage? Can he knock off Omega for the second time in as many tries and add more gold to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume?

Find out with these previews and predictions for each of the night's announced matches.