AEW All Out 2021 Match Card Predictions Including CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
The biggest pay-per-view on the All Elite Wrestling schedule is Sunday night in Chicago, headlined by the AEW world title match pitting Kenny Omega against Christian Cage and CM Punk's return to the ring after seven years away.
Punk battles Darby Allin in what is the most anticipated match on a card that is as star-studded as any in company history.
Will the Chicago native conquer the former TNT champion in his hometown and prove that he is back as The Best in the World, or will the face-painted antihero of AEW spoil Punk's homecoming and win a match many expect him to lose?
What about Cage? Can he knock off Omega for the second time in as many tries and add more gold to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume?
Find out with these previews and predictions for each of the night's announced matches.
Casino Battle Royale
Announced for the Casino Battle Royale as of this writing are Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford and Diamante.
It is a bit too early to make an educated guess as to which direction AEW could be taking its women's division after All Out, but it likely includes Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, as the champion. That would seemingly disqualify any heel from winning the Casino Battle Royale as part of the Buy-In pre-show.
That leaves Hart, Swole, Rosa, Velvet and Conti as viable options amongst the announced participants.
Rosa has had Baker's number, beating her in the extraordinary Lights Out match on St. Patrick's Day. Now that she is a full-time member of the AEW roster, it would make sense for her to win the match and earn a shot at the championship.
But that almost feels too easy.
With the potential debut of Ruby Soho, it would not be surprising for the former Riott Squad leader to make an immediate statement with a victory that sets her up for a future championship opportunity.
Prediction: Soho debuts, wins.
The Final Fight: MJF vs. Chris Jericho
For nearly a year, Chris Jericho and MJF have been embroiled in a rivalry that has escalated, seemingly culminated, rebooted, wrapped up again, wrote yet another chapter and now appears poised to end once and for all Sunday at All Out in a match billed as The Final Fight.
A loss for Jericho, his fourth to the scarf-wearing sycophant, would banish him from the rings of AEW forever.
Given Jericho's age and the fact that he has shown some promise as part of the commentary team on occasion, it would make sense for him to lose here, wrap up his in-ring career and put over MJF as a world title contender.
Besides, wrestling retirements rarely last, and there can always be a workaround to get Jericho back between the ropes.
That isn't how this one is going to go, though.
After months of being put through hell, Jericho will finally silence MJF with a Judas Effect and secure the win that has eluded him. After the Five Labours of Jericho, it is the only fitting outcome, even if there are other options worth exploring.
Prediction: Jericho.
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
If there is one match on the entire All Out card that no one is asking for, it is Paul Wight's in-ring debut for the company against The Factory's totally fearful leader, QT Marshall.
The product of Marshall's treatment of commentator Tony Schiavone and his son, as well as Wight coming to the aid of his fellow WCW alumnus, the match should be a short and sweet affair that sees the giant earn a win in his first match since a loss to Randy Orton on the July 20, 2020, episode of Raw.
Perhaps the match will serve as a launching pad for Wight to be more involved in the ring. Maybe it is merely an attraction or an opportunity to load up the card with star power. Whatever the case, there's not much mystery surrounding the outcome of this one.
Prediction: Wight.
Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo
Andrade El Idolo made it a priority upon his AEW debut to target Death Triangle, and at All Out, he faces its resident bastard, Pac, in singles competition.
Given the talent involved, the match should far surpass what has been a so-so build.
Pac has not had a quality singles victory recently, but that should not deter AEW from moving forward with El Idolo's push. He needs to build momentum. He needs a big win under his belt because, thus far, he has one victory over Matt Sydal and a whole bunch of nothing else.
A win over a respected veteran like Pac, whom fans still buy as a top contender in AEW, would elevate El Idolo and position him as a championship threat, which is something he never had the opportunity to be on the other company's main roster.
Prediction: El Idolo.
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley's open challenge to any star in Japan was answered by the legendary Satoshi Kojima, and the two double-tough competitors will clash in Chicago on Sunday. There is no backstory to speak of, but fans should expect a hard-hitting, physical battle.
It feels a considerable step down for Moxley, who entered last year's All Out as the AEW world champion but has not done much of note since dropping that title to Kenny Omega. Sure, there was a tag title feud with The Young Bucks, and his work with partner Eddie Kingston has been fun, but he appears to be directionless, as evidenced by this one-off of a match at AEW's biggest PPV of the year.
He will win here, but one still can't help but think he should be doing something more significant on the card.
Prediction: Moxley.
Steel Cage Match for the AEW Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks
Two years ago, AEW began with The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers feuding over tag team supremacy. Sunday at All Out, they write another chapter of their rivalry when Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix challenge Matt and Nick Jackson for the AEW tag team titles inside a steel cage.
The Bucks have spent the last year as champions and the past eight months relying on outside interference from the likes of Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega to help retain the gold. The cage is supposed to keep them out, giving the challengers a fair shot at winning the titles.
As wrestling history tells us, though, that is unlikely. There's still no top on the cage, and a determined bad guy will find a way to help the Bucks retain—if the high-flying luchadors do not figure out a better way to use the structure to their advantage first, that is.
Andrade El Idolo has repeatedly told Penta and Fenix that they would never win championships while hooked up with Pac. They will have the opportunity to put that theory to practice.
If there were a team to end the Bucks' title reign, it would be the tandem that has proved it can beat them before. Yet as Sunday's event approaches, it still feels too early to take the titles off the heels, especially since Jurassic Express hasn't gotten its compensation for being screwed out of a victory just a few weeks back.
Prediction: The Young Bucks retain.
TNT Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Miro
Miro is finally the dominant badass so many expected him to be the moment he set foot in AEW. There is no more best man or comedic hijinks with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. In their place is a kickass villain with a penchant for bowling over the competition and man-handling those smaller than him.
He has made examples of Fuego Del Sol and Lee Johnson in recent weeks, but at All Out, he will defend his title against one of the toughest and most beloved wrestlers in AEW: Eddie Kingston.
Kingston tossed Miro across the ring with an exploder suplex and sent him scurrying to the floor to regroup Friday on Rampage. In the process, he showed he can present a real threat to The Redeemer's run as champion.
But it is too early in Miro's run to take the title off of him, especially as he continues to evolve as a character. He has become one of the most dangerous men in AEW, and halting his momentum to give Kingston a title that would neither improve nor diminish his role on the show would be the wrong call.
Miro wins a tough, hard-hitting, uber-physical battle to retain in a match that may be just the beginning of an extended feud.
Prediction: Miro retains.
AEW Women's Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD
Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, realized her potential in May at Double or Nothing when she ended Hikaru Shida's year-plus reign as AEW women's champion. Since then, she has successfully retained against Nyla Rose and Red Velvet but has recently found herself nursing a broken wrist.
Sunday in Chicago, her toughness and ability to compete at her best despite the injury will be on full display when she defends her title against Kris Statlander.
The resident extraterrestrial of AEW has been on a roll since returning from a knee injury, beating everyone put before her. She made the save for Red Velvet, only to find herself on the receiving end of a beatdown by Baker's new muscle, Jamie Hayter.
Hayter may well be the X-factor in Sunday's title defense. On her own, Baker does not feel like a match for Statlander, who is taller and stronger than the champion. With Rebel and Hayter providing backup on the floor, though, the challenger's attention becomes split and opens her up to a pinfall or submission.
Baker is one of AEW's top stars and the face of the women's division. She is popular and waited two years to win the title. Her reign isn't ending Sunday. She will beat Statlander and celebrate her victory with her growing entourage.
The question is whether any new faces will step up to challenge her after the bell.
Prediction: Baker retains.
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
For seven years, fans chanted his name in arenas across the globe, eager to see CM Punk back inside a squared circle. Sunday at All Out, in his hometown of Chicago, Punk wrestles his first match since 2014 when he squares off with former TNT champion Darby Allin.
Punk's return on August 20 at Rampage was one of the greatest moments in modern wrestling, a moment that inspired jumping for joy, genuine tears and an excitement for the industry that had sorely been missing.
All of the pomp and circumstance will be gone when Punk steps into Now Arena for a showdown with one of AEW's best. Fueled by the determination to prove that he can still go, that he is still The Best in the World, Punk will throw everything he has at one of the most resilient competitors in the company.
And it will be enough.
Unless All Out is set to be the start of some redemption storyline for Punk, there is no chance in hell he loses his first match back. Too many people have been waiting too long to see him wrestle a match in front of a live audience that wasn't filmed for a television drama.
Punk will win, most likely in a stellar wrestling match, and we will get a taste for what is to come from The Straight Edge Superstar in AEW.
Prediction: Punk.
AEW World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega
Christian Cage is unbeaten in singles competition in AEW, with his most recent win coming against his All Out opponent, Kenny Omega, on the debut episode of Rampage. Captain Charisma overcame outside interference from The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers to deliver a Killswitch on to a steel chair to defeat Omega for the Impact world title.
The champion vs. champion rematch headlines a star-studded, jam-packed All Out card, and to the credit of the creative minds behind the scenes and the performers themselves, it has more heat and anticipation behind it than anyone could have imagined when it was announced.
Cage's promo work has been great, as has his in-ring work. His interactions with Omega and Don Callis have helped elevate the feud, and the promise of another great match, in front of what will be a molten-hot crowd in Chicago, has given fans a reason to be excited.
Unlike the first time, though, Omega will not be leaving without his title.
The Belt Collector will retain the AEW title, continuing a run that started in December. Cage will likely have the protection of having been beaten after interference from any number of The Elite goons, thus preserving his credibility and momentum.
The match will be great, the fans will be into it and all will be right with the world.
Prediction: Omega retains.