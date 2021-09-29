5-Star G Nick Smith Jr. Commits to Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, More

Credit: 247Sports

Five-star guard Nick Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Smith chose the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

A 6'4" combo guard out of North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School, he is the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2022 class and third-ranked combo guard, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Smith was one of the biggest breakout players of the summer, rocketing up recruiting boards after an excellent performance at the Nike Peach Jam in July. He scored 31 points in the finals of the tournament in front of a crowd packed with top recruiters.

"Before Peach Jam, schools really weren't sure," he said, per Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated. "Then they saw what I did, not even being at 100 percent, and it went from there. I always knew where I stood as a player. I'm just taking my time and taking it all in."

Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee all came through with offers in July, but Smith held his decision close to the vest.

"I'm not like everyone else," he said. "I really don't care about name; I'll go to a low Division I school if that's the best situation."

In the end, Smith chose to go the Power Five route with Arkansas. He is the fourth recruit of the 2022 class for the Razorbacks, who are well on their way to a top-10 class for head coach Eric Musselman.