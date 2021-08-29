Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 22

1 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For most of the season, Lopez was inserted into the Kansas City lineup for his defense.

Lopez has served as a nice bridge between the often-injured Adalberto Mondesi and the likely 2022 arrival of top prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

Lopez has made more of an impact at the plate in August, as he has a .299 monthly batting average with 29 hits, 12 runs and 11 RBI.

Since August 21, Lopez has produced four multi-hit games. That allowed him to stay between Merrifield and Perez in the No. 2 spot of the Royals order.

Lopez is a much more viable waiver-wire candidate in that position because of the abilities of his team's No. 1 and No. 3 hitters.

Merrifield can be an on-base machine at his best, and he is typically aggressive on the bases. That leads to more run-producing opportunities for Lopez with the leadoff man in scoring position.

Perez can't stop hitting home runs, which has led to Lopez scoring more runs of late.

Lopez has played most of the season at shortstop, but he carries eligibility at second base for Yahoo fantasy leagues. The versatility, combined with his higher spot in the order, makes him an intriguing player to mix and match with the middle infielders already on your roster.