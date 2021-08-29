Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter confirmed the Ravens' fears Sunday after Dobbins was injured during Baltimore's preseason win over the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Dobbins will undergo "more evaluations" as the MRI revealed "possible LCL damage." Garafolo noted it wouldn't be a "huge deal" if that is confirmed but would make for a "more involved recovery."

The second-year pro out of Ohio State crumpled to the turf and grabbed his left knee after getting caught between three players on a screen pass and took a shoulder directly to the joint. The ugly scene left the tailback carted off the field and Baltimore hoping for the best while awaiting test results Sunday.

Dobbins' importance to the Ravens offense can't be understated.

After posting the best rushing offense in the league last season (191.9 yards per game)—with Dobbins contributing 805 yards over 134 carries and nine touchdowns to that effort—the 22-year-old was expected to play an even bigger role this year, sharing lead back duties with Gus Edwards.

That plan is on hold for this season while Dobbins recuperates.

In the meantime, look for backups Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams to pick up some more rushing attempts behind Edwards. There may even be more designed runs for quarterback Lamar Jackson to make up for the loss. Without Dobbins, however, the run game losses a powerful weapon set to take a step forward in the follow-up to his rookie year.

Baltimore opens the regular season September 13 on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.