Quick Takes on Daniel Bryan in AEW, Happy Corbin, WWE Title Contenders and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Hot on the heels of CM Punk's critically acclaimed All Elite Wrestling debut, Daniel Bryan's arrival in the promotion may not be far behind based on recent reports and teases on television.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who broke the news of Bryan being "all elite" in July, additionally reported this past weekend that his debut is expected to happen at All Out in Chicago on September 5. It was originally slated for AEW's Arthur Ashe Stadium show in New York City in mid-September, but recent circumstances caused it to be pushed up a few weeks.

We are experiencing exciting and unprecedented times in wrestling, so much so that Baron Corbin is one of the best things on WWE TV right now. He kicked off his new "happy" gimmick on Friday's SmackDown and immediately showed promise following the great work he did with his previous persona.

Raw is still struggling to find its footing, especially after the less-than-stellar showing it had at SummerSlam, but Bobby Lashley remains a dominant force as WWE champion. His successful title defense against Goldberg leaves the door open for other potential challengers heading into Extreme Rules on September 26.

The latest installment of Quick Takes will tackle possible opponents for Lashley, if fans have a reason to worry regarding the rumored direction of NXT, why All Out isn't the right time for The Young Bucks to lose the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and more.