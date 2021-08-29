5 MLB Players in Desperate Need of a New Team in 2022

0 of 5

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

We're getting into the thick of MLB playoff races.

This is one of the most exciting times in baseball, but for some players, it's not quite as fun as it is for the fans. Sometimes, a change of scenery can bolster performance and provide opportunities for increased playing time or development.

We might be well past the trade deadline, but it's safe to start looking ahead to next season for a few select teams and players. These five guys fit into these categories:

• A talented player struggling this season who could benefit from being in a new organization.

• An emerging player stuck behind veterans at his position.

• A player on a rebuilding team or a club that likely won't be contending next season, or even in 2023.