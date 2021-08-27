WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from August 27

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a monumental SummerSlam pay-per-view that saw the returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, WWE hit the Fox airwaves with an episode of SmackDown that promised an appearance from at least one of them.

Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in mere seconds to win the blue brand's women's title. What did The Man have to say to the WWE Universe when she made her first televised appearance in 16 months?

Would Lesnar appear, ruining Roman Reigns' celebration of his latest Universal Championship defense?

Find out with this recap of the August 27 episode.