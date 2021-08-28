Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds.

Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.

After spending months in the poorhouse, Baron Corbin struck it rich in Las Vegas and returned to SmackDown with a new suit, new car and his same old cocky attitude.

Family drama took center stage throughout the night. Rey and Dominik Mysterio seemed to have some issues, while The Bloodline had to figure out what to do with Paul Heyman now that Brock Lesnar is back.

During the final segment, Finn Balor confronted The Tribal Chief and demanded to have the opportunity to challenge him that John Cena stole from him before SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's show.