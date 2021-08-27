AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27August 28, 2021
With All Out coming up on September 5, All Elite Wrestling is in full prep mode as what could be the biggest pay-per-view in the company's history approaches.
This week's Rampage continued that buildup with the finals of the ongoing Tag Team Eliminator tournament to find new No. 1 contenders for The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express battled Rey Fenix and Pent El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros to see which team would earn that right.
We also saw Christian Cage team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler while The Bunny took on Tay Conti for the women's division.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.
Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros
Rampage kicked off with the finals of the Tag Team Eliminator tournament between Jurassic Express and The Lucha Bros. Jungle Boy and Fenix started with a handshake before trading counters.
They kept the pace quick and has a long sequence that ended with another handshake as a sign of respect between competitors. They both decided to tag their partners after coming to a stalemate.
Penta and Luchasaurus traded strikes while Fenix and Jungle Boy tried to get involved. They continued to trade control back and forth after the commercial break while the crowd chanted for both teams.
Luchasarus put up a valiant effort but the double-team offense of Penta and Fenix was too much for him. After Lucha Bros scored the win, The Young Bucks attacked them to send a message.
Grade: B+
Analysis
If you want storytelling and psychology in your matches, this one is not for you. If you like tag team moves and high-flying spots, this bout will make you happy.
Both teams had several standout moments, especially during the later part of the match. Jungle Boy looked more comfortable than ever in the ring, especially during the moments when he was working with Fenix.
The Lucha Bros and Young Bucks have had a handful of memorable encounters, but the heel-babyface dynamic was reversed back then. It's going to be fun to see if their next bout feels different as a result.