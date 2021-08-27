AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With All Out coming up on September 5, All Elite Wrestling is in full prep mode as what could be the biggest pay-per-view in the company's history approaches.

This week's Rampage continued that buildup with the finals of the ongoing Tag Team Eliminator tournament to find new No. 1 contenders for The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express battled Rey Fenix and Pent El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros to see which team would earn that right.

We also saw Christian Cage team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler while The Bunny took on Tay Conti for the women's division.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.