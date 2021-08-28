Predicting the Next Current and Former WWE Superstars to Make AEW Jump

Don Feria/Associated Press

After watching wrestling legend CM Punk make his triumphant return after over seven years away from the sport, fans have turned their attention to which current and former WWE Superstars will be the next to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Speculation has run rampant since huge names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Mickie James were released by WWE, but AEW will undoubtedly be looking to bolster its roster as the company recently added another TV show, Rampage, on Friday nights.

Here are the current and former WWE Superstars predicted to make the jump to AEW in the coming months.

Daniel Bryan

The biggest name rumored to be on the move is former world champion Daniel Bryan, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he lost a Loser Leaves Town match against Roman Reigns earlier this year.

Bryan is arguably the best technical wrestler in the world, and his knowledge of the ring makes him beloved by nearly all wrestling fans, trolls aside. After adding Punk to the roster, AEW signing Bryan would be another major coup guaranteed to bring in lapsed fans.

The wrestling world was blessed to learn that Bryan was able to return after a concussion-related retirement a few years ago, and the Superstar was able to reach the world title scene again, creating one of the most unbearable heel characters in recent memory.

No matter which role he takes in AEW—likely debuting as a good guy before slowly transitioning into a heel—Bryan will be one of the most popular wrestlers on Dynamite and Rampage, thus giving the company another major piece in its effort to compete with WWE.

Punk said we should all be a little patient, and we just may get what we need.

Sami Zayn

One of the most talented all-around Superstars in WWE is Sami Zayn, but the stop-and-go nature of his pushes on the main roster have cut any of the momentum he has created off at the knees.

If Zayn wants to be appreciated for the top heel he has become, he should wait until his contract ends—reportedly expires in fall 2021—and make the transition to AEW, where he would be put in a better position to succeed.

As El Generico, Zayn was a star on the independent wrestling scene with some of the top names in AEW, so there is already a built-in relationship with several executive vice presidents within the company.

If Zayn is dissatisfied by the lack of direction and dedication to his character in recent years, there is an alternative option out there. With AEW looking for top heels, Zayn would be a welcomed addition to Dynamite and Rampage and become one of the most enjoyable people on TV again.

Ruby Soho

Since being released by WWE, Ruby Soho has been producing several entertaining videos on social media, casting herself as The Runaway. The talented performer has done more to showcase her personality in recent weeks than WWE did in years.

If AEW wants to bolster its women's division, the company must add Soho.

During her time with WWE, Soho formed the Riott Squad, a group that garnered support from the fans but did not receive enough from the creative team. In the short time since she was a free agent, Soho has done a great job building her mystique.

With a Lucha Underground-style series of videos hyping her Runaway character, Soho has the chance to walk into AEW and instantly become the most must-see athlete in the women's division.

Britt Baker can be smug, but she'll need to get serious when Soho shows up.

