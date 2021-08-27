The 6 Most Important WWE and AEW Booking Decisions for Rest of 2021

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is in a great place right following CM Punk's debut on last week's episode of AEW Rampage and some big surprises at WWE SummerSlam. It is truly an exciting time to be a fan.

There is more parity in the industry than there has been for a long time, and some notable free agents will ensure there is plenty to speculate about in the upcoming months.

It seems like there is something for everyone. WWE, the biggest wrestling company in the world, has had its share of bad press this year, but it continues to create memorable moments. If nothing else, Roman Reigns is the highlight of its weekly programming, and it's equally refreshing to see The Usos return to form.

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling has carved out its own niche as an alternative to the global juggernaut with a focus on high-octane matches and unique characters. Signing someone as revered as Punk, and potentially Daniel Bryan, will make Dynamite and Rampage must-see watches for the remainder of the year.

With just four months left in 2021, both companies have time to tell more compelling stories and garner positive buzz. These are six important booking decisions that can help WWE and AEW continue to grow to close the year.