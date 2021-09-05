Biggest Takeaways from AEW All Out 2021 Results

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Ever since the creation of AEW, there has been a running theme of taking wrestlers WWE didn't consider to be top talent and proving that mentality wrong.

This has been a running theme in the company, and Cody Rhodes even hosted a show entitled From Undesirable to Undeniable.

Of course, there are plenty in AEW who have never been in WWE and are making names for themselves without that albatross of trying to prove themselves despite how they were booked by Vince McMahon and Co. But All Out showcased a healthy number of wrestlers who fit that mold and have done some of the best things in their entire careers.

Christian sat on the shelf for years and wasn't cleared to compete. When he did step back inside the ring, it didn't seem as though WWE wanted to prioritize him. Sunday, he fought for the AEW world title.

Paul Wight was essentially on a Legends contract as an ambassador for WWE. Here, he fought QT Marshall and looked like he was having fun for the first time in years.

This show had Matt Hardy (always second behind his brother, Jeff), Tay Conti (who never had much momentum in NXT), Jon Moxley (arguably treated as the bronze-medal performer of The Shield), Chris Jericho (passed up for the main event of WrestleMania 33 in favor of Goldberg) and Miro (the butt of a joke in a silly divorce angle and now a dominant champion).

And, of course, Ruby Soho, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson would have been among fans' biggest highlights of the entire show just for appearing.