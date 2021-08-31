AEW and WWE Stars Who Had the Best Summer of 2021

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Not everyone can make the official list, but there are many others who should get some recognition.

Becky Lynch returned from maternity leave to dethrone Bianca Belair as SmackDown women's champion.

Ilja Dragunov deserves a mention for finally slaying WALTER and becoming the new NXT UK champion at NXT TakeOver 36.

Raquel Gonzalez has retained the NXT Women's Championship on several occasions and further established herself as the alpha of the brand.

Malakai Black took a release from WWE and turned it around to a higher spot on the card in AEW, took out Cody Rhodes and has restored the aura to his career he had lost over the past two years.

Reggie took a breakup with Nia Jax and turned it into one of the longest runs with the 24/7 Championship in the belt's history.

Cameron Grimes and LA Knight both got the opportunity to work with Ted DiBiase and have both won the Million Dollar Championship.

Ricky Starks returned to action this summer to usurp Brian Cage's spot as the main member of Team Taz and won the FTW Championship in the process.

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell have taken their on-screen relationship to the next level, becoming one of the most prominent stories in NXT and getting "engaged" this summer.

Carmelo Hayes won the NXT Breakout Tournament, while Odyssey Jones managed to go from complete unknown to major prospect in mere weeks.

RK-Bro won the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Roman Reigns continues to stand tall as universal champion after putting another victory over John Cena on his record.