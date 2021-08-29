Way-Too-Early Rankings for the Most Likely WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Winners

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The men's picks are particularly tough. While it's fairly safe to assume Roman Reigns will still be champion heading into WrestleMania 38—even with the daunting presence of Brock Lesnar to deal with—Goldberg is still a threat to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign.

Not knowing if WWE plans to go with The All Mighty, Goldberg or someone else as the top dog on Raw makes it difficult to pinpoint realistic challengers.

The leader of the pack for honorable mentions might just be Drew McIntyre, though.

Much has been made about Money in the Bank being the Scot's last opportunity to challenge for the WWE title while Lashley holds it, but he could circumvent that edict with a Rumble victory. Maybe the company wants to run back last year's event and redeem McIntyre with a win he wasn't able to get in 2021.

Keith Lee would make for a viable option. He's likeable, huge and could beat Lashley for the title. Perhaps most important of all, he would be a fresh face as champion.

Big E holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, that doesn't mean he'll still have it by January. He's expressed for years how his dream match is to face Goldberg. If Lashley drops the title to the veteran, perhaps the New Day man would get his wish by winning this match and not cashing in the contract.

Riddle is another option who has mentioned Goldberg quite often, though in a different context. Their past animosity seems to have cooled over time and WWE might want to capitalize on that, assuming his rise to stardom continues and he isn't involved in a match with Randy Orton in some capacity.

So few Superstars stand out as picks for the next men's Royal Rumble that the fifth honorable mention might as well be chosen by throwing darts at a board, but Seth Rollins is a possible contender. He could be the backup plan to turn babyface and fight Reigns if our choice isn't able to work it into his schedule.