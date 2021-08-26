NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Chatter on Jeremy Lamb, Larry Nance Jr. and More

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

This has been an eventful NBA offseason on the trade front. Russell Westbrook was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Patrick Beverley was traded twice in a week. Several other noteworthy deals have also taken place.

There have also been plenty of trade rumors that haven't yet come to fruition. Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard have had their names featured in plenty of reports, yet both have stayed put.

However, there's still plenty of time for trades to occur, considering the 2021-22 season doesn't begin until Oct. 19. And there are a bunch of rumors circulating about possible deals that could take place.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA as the offseason continues.