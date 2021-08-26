NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Chatter on Jeremy Lamb, Larry Nance Jr. and More

NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Chatter on Jeremy Lamb, Larry Nance Jr. and MoreAugust 26, 2021
This has been an eventful NBA offseason on the trade front. Russell Westbrook was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Patrick Beverley was traded twice in a week. Several other noteworthy deals have also taken place.
There have also been plenty of trade rumors that haven't yet come to fruition. Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard have had their names featured in plenty of reports, yet both have stayed put.
However, there's still plenty of time for trades to occur, considering the 2021-22 season doesn't begin until Oct. 19. And there are a bunch of rumors circulating about possible deals that could take place.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA as the offseason continues.
Lamb Drawing Trade Interest from Multiple Teams
After two solid seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Jeremy Lamb is garnering interest on the trade market this offseason. And it appears there is more than one team interested in trying to acquire the shooting guard.
According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, there are "about four teams" that have expressed interest in making a trade with the Pacers for the 29-year-old. Michael reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are among the potential suitors.
Lamb has history with the Hornets, as he played four seasons for them from 2015-19. However, he opted to leave to join the Pacers when he hit free agency in 2019.
The Lakers have already had an eventful offseason that has included overhauling their supporting cast around the newly formed trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They've added several wing players, but Lamb would likely provide an upgrade over some of the veterans they've signed.
Last season, Lamb averaged 10.1 points in 36 games, marking the fourth straight season he averaged double-digit points. He's thrived while mostly serving in a bench role, and he could bring that boost to a new team this season.
Will Cavaliers Consider Trading Nance?
Larry Nance Jr. was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2018, and he's been there since then. However, is it possible that the Cavs might consider dealing him in order to upgrade another position of need this offseason?
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently noted that the team has received "compelling offers" for the 28-year-old before, but the team hasn't gotten one it thought would improve its roster. And according to Fedor, "sources maintain it would take a lot to deal him."
But Fedor also pointed out a reason why the Cavaliers could be more likely to trade Nance now than they have been in the past.
"Suddenly, moving Nance could be viewed as trading from a position of strength (power forward) to address an obvious weakness (wing)," he wrote.
It's possible a move won't happen, but it's clear why other teams could have interest in Nance. The power forward has been a solid contributor in recent years, and he averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 35 games for Cleveland last season.
Cavs, Grizzlies May Not Be Heading Toward Potential Trade
It appeared like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies may have been working toward a trade. Now, it turns out that may not actually be the case.
Early Wednesday, Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reported that the Cavs wanted to acquire either Dillon Brooks or Kyle Anderson from the Grizzlies and that "things remain fluid in trade discussions."
Then, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press tweeted a report that indicated a deal may not happen.
"Regarding rumors on the Cavaliers and Grizzlies: I'm hearing the Cavaliers and Grizzlies are not and have not engaged in any trade talks, including nothing involving Dillon Brooks or Kyle Anderson," Sankofa tweeted.
So that seems to be where things stand now, but the situation could always change. Brooks has spent his entire four-year NBA career in Memphis, while Anderson has played the past three seasons for the Grizzlies after beginning his career with the San Antonio Spurs.