Every MLB Team's Biggest Second-Half Surprise of the 2021 Season

Atlanta Braves: SS Dansby Swanson



First Half: 362 PA, .243/.302/.453, 37 XBH (15 HR), 40 RBI, 28.2 K%

Second Half: 160 PA, .320/.369/.592, 20 XBH (10 HR), 37 RBI, 15.6 K%



Swanson had a productive first half, but his on-base percentage and strikeout rate left a lot to be desired. Both issues have been resolved since the break, and after showing flashes of stardom the last few seasons, everything is finally coming together for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

Tip of the cap to Tyler Matzek, who has tossed 16.1 scoreless innings in the second half.

Miami Marlins: CF Lewis Brinson



First Half: 69 PA, .221/.232/.353, 5 XBH, 1.4 BB%, 30.4 K%

Second Half: 118 PA, .250/.308/.472, 14 XBH, 6.8 BB% BB, 22.0 K%



A .189/.242/.304 career hitter with a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 821 plate appearances in the majors entering the year, Brinson has taken a long-awaited step forward. The longtime top prospect is still only 27 years old, and he'll be given every opportunity to solidify his long-term place down the stretch.

New York Mets: IF/OF Brandon Drury



First Half: 46 PA, .182/.217/.318, 2 XBH

Second Half: 39 PA, .405/.436/.703, 7 XBH



Drury has been used primarily as a pinch hitter since the All-Star break, and he has been one of baseball's best in that role. Cold off the bench, he's going 11-for-27 with three doubles and three home runs on the year, and he has carved out a spot on the MLB bench after spending much of the first half at Triple-A.

Philadelphia Phillies: RP JD Hammer



First Half: 17 G, 1.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20.2 IP (at Triple-A Lehigh Valley)

Second Half: 12 G, 1.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 14.2 IP



Hammer had a 3.79 ERA in 20 appearances as a rookie in 2019, but his 5.11 FIP and 1.42 WHIP painted a less encouraging picture, and he didn't see any MLB action last year. The 27-year-old was called up shortly before the All-Star break, and he has emerged as a reliable middle relief option in a shaky Philadelphia bullpen.

Washington Nationals: OF Yadiel Hernandez



First Half: 87 PA, .241/.299/.329, 3 XBH, 4 RBI

Second Half: 98 PA, .352/.408/.591, 10 XBH, 17 RBI



A 33-year-old rookie, Hernandez has taken over as the everyday left fielder for the Nationals since Kyle Schwarber was traded to Boston. He is making the most of his opportunity following the team's deadline fire sale, and at the very least has carved out a fourth outfielder role next year.