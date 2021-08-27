The NFL's Most Stunning Preseason Cuts of the Last 10 Years

0 of 7

Surprise releases always headline the NFL's last stage of cuts as preseason ends and teams trim rosters down to 53 players for the regular season.

But there are surprises, and then there are stunners.

The stunners stick with fans for a long time. It's not, say, Tim Tebow getting cut this preseason. That made headlines, but hardly came as a shocker.

Stunning cuts feature teams waving goodbye to franchise greats, often with the player still boasting plenty to offer. The fracturing of relationships sometimes produces those can't believe we're seeing this guy in a different jersey moments.

Cap space, new arrivals and other factors played a part, of course, but it doesn't change the fact that the following cuts were some of the most stunning of the last decade.