NFL Free Agents 2021: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The NFL free-agent market continues to house some major names just before the regular season starts.

Most of those recognizable names are well-established veterans with plenty to offer teams, too. Whether it's a veteran coming back from injury, a player simply waiting for the right fit or something more involved, there are a few splash signings teams could make in late August to still improve rosters.

It's something to keep in mind while the spotlight otherwise shines on the cut-down process, as all teams must trim rosters to 53 players after the third and final preseason game.

Here's a look at the biggest names left on the market and a prediction for where each lands.