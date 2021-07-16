Richard Sherman Apologizes for Wednesday Arrest: 'I Vow to Get the Help I Need'

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his first public comments since being arrested on Wednesday, Richard Sherman expressed contrition for his actions.

Sherman wrote he is "deeply remorseful" for the situation and has vowed "to get the help I need."

Per Bob Condotta, Sara Jean Green and Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times, Sherman was originally booked at Seattle Correctional Facility early Wednesday morning on suspicion of burglary domestic violence after his arrest at his in-laws' house.

According to that report, Sherman allegedly attempted to force entry into his in-laws' home and is also suspected of drunk driving and crashing into a construction site before abandoning the vehicle nearby.

Per ESPN, Sherman was released without bail Thursday and is charged with five misdemeanors on Friday: criminal trespass in the second degree (domestic violence), malicious mischief in the third degree (domestic violence), resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.

Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, told police in a 911 call prior to her husband's arrest that the veteran NFL cornerback was at their home "being aggressive, he's wrestling with my uncle, he's threatening to kill himself, he sent text messages saying he's going to hang himself." In a second call, Moss told the dispatcher Sherman had left the house and may attempt to go to her parents' house.

Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai ordered Sherman not to have any contact with his father-in-law and avoid drinking alcohol or taking prescription drugs.

Sherman is currently a free agent after spending the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He previously played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-17.