Bold Predictions for Bills' 2021 NFL Season

Allen has all the tools at his disposal to become the next MVP winner.

Buffalo is going to win a significant number of games, and it has the potential to start the season 4-0 before facing Kansas City and Tennessee in consecutive road games in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Bills also have to go on the road to face the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers later in the season.

If Allen performs well in all four of those contests, his MVP case will be incredibly strong because that would mean he went to head-to-head with four of the best franchises and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on the road.

If Buffalo somehow emerges 4-0 from that quartet of contests, Allen should be the front-runner for MVP.

Allen will undoubtedly put up eye-popping numbers because his offense got even better with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders to an already-loaded wide receiver corps.

The fourth-year player could make a push to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. He had 4,544 yards and 37 scoring throws in 2020.

Even though Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are expected to improve in the ground game, Allen should still pick up some decent totals in those categories to bolster his resume.

If Allen has close to 50 total touchdowns and leads Buffalo to a top-two seed in the AFC, he must be considered for the award.

If he beats Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, or at least wins one of those games, it could be hard for any of the MVP candidates to match his resume.