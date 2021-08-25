Bold Predictions for Steelers' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a team of extremes in 2020. They went from an 11-0 start in which they rode a hot defense and opportunistic offense to 1-5 in their final six games including a first-round playoff exit.

Heading into 2021, they are one of the more difficult teams in the league to nail down. Will they look more like they did at the beginning of last year's campaign or was the final stretch a truer representation of where they are?

The truth is probably something in between, but there are plenty of questions that will need to be answered throughout the season.

With the preseason winding down, let's take a look at the upcoming season through the lens of some bold predictions for the team.