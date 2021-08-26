Did Every NBA Team Fix Its Biggest Problem This Offseason?

30 of 30

Biggest Problem: Lack of support for Bradley Beal

The Wizards played better than most realized during their lone season with Russell Westbrook. Their roster was ripped apart by COVID-19, but once it was made whole, they actually found some traction. Washington's final 34-38 record doesn't look like much, but a lot of heavy lifting was done after it opened the year 6-17.

Still, there never seemed to be a clear path to contention with the Westbrook-Beal duo, and they didn't have a lot of help around them. Collectively, Washington is in a better place now having swapped out Westbrook for three rotation players (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell), filled the point guard void with Spencer Dinwiddie and increased the prospect collection with Aaron Holiday, Corey Kispert and Isaiah Todd.

It's still debatable how high Washington's ceiling is, but the Wizards are undoubtedly deeper. They also have a lot of young wild cards who could raise the roof if they realize their potential.

Solved? Yes

