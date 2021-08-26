Knicks' Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

For as busy as the New York Knicks were during the 2021 NBA offseason, they didn't change their roster much from last season.

They splurged on Evan Fournier and increased their prospect collection at the draft, but they didn't make major alterations before the late addition of Kemba Walker.

Were they smart for re-investing in a team that just finished 10 games above .500 and booked the franchise's first playoff trip since 2013? Or did they over-commit to a club that doesn't have a championship ceiling now, nor an obvious path to create one?

To help answer those questions, we'll give letter grades to the organization's three most impactful decisions this summer.