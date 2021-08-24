Report: Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. 'Likely' to Miss Season with Foot Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne Jr. is "likely" to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Having already selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars reunited Etienne with his Clemson teammate when they took him 25th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

The 5'10" running back had a prolific college career, running for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns while catching 102 passes for 1,155 yards and eight scores. He was also the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Etienne encountered a setback Monday during a preseason game when he suffered a midfoot sprain in Jacksonville's 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Jaguars obviously had big plans for Etienne right out of the gate, because spending a first-rounder on a running back is no longer the norm. Not to mention, the team already has James Robinson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020, on the roster.

With Etienne out of action, Robinson figures to take on the role of a featured back.