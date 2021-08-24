NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel Trade Interest, Zdeno Chara, More

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Throughout the offseason, there have been rumors of potential trades that could lead to Jack Eichel leaving the Buffalo Sabres. However, it's been reported numerous times that the team has a high asking price for its captain, and so the center has stayed put.

But that doesn't mean there aren't still interested teams. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the following teams "continue to be linked to" the 24-year-old: the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames.

Pagnotta believes other teams have probably inquired about Buffalo's asking price for Eichel to see if it's come down, and he also stated that the Sabres would likely still prefer to send the player out West.

However, there also still seem to be some injury concerns regarding the three-time All-Star.

"Multiple sources have confirmed that Eichel has still not undergone surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck, and it's looking likely that he will not be medically cleared and available for the start of the regular season—regardless of what team he's on," Pagnotta wrote.

For now, Eichel remains in Buffalo with uncertainty surrounding where and when he'll play next. But perhaps there will be some resolution before the season arrives.