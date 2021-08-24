NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Larry Nance Jr., Jeremy Lamb and Dillon Brooks

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Larry Nance Jr., Jeremy Lamb and Dillon BrooksAugust 24, 2021
The heavy-lifting portion of the 2021 NBA offseason is complete, which gives clubs more clarity regarding their immediate and long-term outlooks.
With that information, franchises can formulate their best plans for the future and identify areas of surplus and need.
That's enough to keep the trade rumor mill moving, and we're here to break down the latest rumblings.
Cavs Could Trade Larry Nance Jr. for Wing Help
Win-now shoppers have long circled Larry Nance Jr. as a possible trade target given his established skills and two-way versatility.
Cleveland, which is suddenly crowded up front and light on the wings, might finally be open for business—if a suitor doesn't mind paying a premium.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that while "it would take a lot to deal [Nance]," the Cavs might be ready to explore the possibility. Between drafting Evan Mobley, giving Jarrett Allen $100 million and still rostering Kevin Love for the foreseeable future, Cleveland could have its frontcourt minutes handled without Nance. Meanwhile, the bouncy big man might be the key to getting the two-way wing this roster desperately needs.
This might all hinge on Cleveland's definition of "a lot." Nance is a nice complementary piece, but he'll never be a star. The Cavs could get something decent in return, but they need to be reasonable. While there might be robust interest in the 28-year-old, no one will treat him like a star on the trade market.
Pacers Open to Dealing Jeremy Lamb; Lakers Among Teams with Interest
The Indiana Pacers owe six different players eight-figure salaries next season. Of that group, Jeremy Lamb is the only one who almost certainly won't have a starting spot.
It comes as little surprise, then, to see a report from J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star stating the Pacers have tried trading the 29-year-old this offseason and will likely split from him at some point before the end of the upcoming campaign. Michael added the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are among the teams that have expressed interest in the player.
Before any deal goes down, though, Lamb probably needs to prove his health. His 2019-20 season was derailed by an ACL tear, and his 2020-21 campaign never really got on track due to lingering knee and leg ailments. His 21.3 minutes per game last season were his fewest in four years.
The Pacers have the wing depth to survive without him, after acquiring Caris LeVert in January and drafting Chris Duarte in July. But if Lamb is healthy, he could have modest trade value. He has always been a smooth scorer, and before his 2020-21 season went awry, he really popped as a shooter by hitting 40.6 percent of his threes and 94.7 percent of his free throws.
Grizzlies Open to Moving Dillon Brooks 'For the Right Price'
Despite making a first-round appearance this past season, the Memphis Grizzlies are OK playing the long game. Considering the franchise is now following the lead of 22-year-old floor general Ja Morant, it might be the best route to take.
They parted with starting center Jonas Valanciunas for draft assets. Over two trades, they turned Eric Bledsoe into several young players, including Jarrett Culver, the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft.
They might not be done dealing yet. According to Fedor, starters Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are reportedly "available for the right price."
Based on Memphis' recent moves, that price probably includes draft picks, prospects or a combination of the two. If the Grizzlies can pull this off without rubbing Morant the wrong way—the road to future assets usually includes a present backward step—they have a chance to come out way ahead.
Newcomer Ziaire Williams might fit in Anderson's starting spot sooner than later, and sophomore Desmond Bane might be ready to supplant Brooks right now.