NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Larry Nance Jr., Jeremy Lamb and Dillon Brooks

Robert Seale/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers owe six different players eight-figure salaries next season. Of that group, Jeremy Lamb is the only one who almost certainly won't have a starting spot.

It comes as little surprise, then, to see a report from J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star stating the Pacers have tried trading the 29-year-old this offseason and will likely split from him at some point before the end of the upcoming campaign. Michael added the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are among the teams that have expressed interest in the player.

Before any deal goes down, though, Lamb probably needs to prove his health. His 2019-20 season was derailed by an ACL tear, and his 2020-21 campaign never really got on track due to lingering knee and leg ailments. His 21.3 minutes per game last season were his fewest in four years.

The Pacers have the wing depth to survive without him, after acquiring Caris LeVert in January and drafting Chris Duarte in July. But if Lamb is healthy, he could have modest trade value. He has always been a smooth scorer, and before his 2020-21 season went awry, he really popped as a shooter by hitting 40.6 percent of his threes and 94.7 percent of his free throws.