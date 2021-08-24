The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NFL Training Camps

1 of 8

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Forster Moreau had an up-and-down start to his NFL career.

He scored five touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 before suffering a torn ACL that cut his season short. He recovered in time for the 2020 season, but he played only 24 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps behind star tight end Darren Waller and veteran Jason Witten.

With Witten now retired, Moreau should once again work behind and alongside Waller.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the third-year tight end is the player whom the Raiders are most excited about right now. He said Moreau is "beloved" by members of the organization, who feel he is ready to bust out as an offensive weapon alongside Waller and young receivers Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III.

"Getting to play behind Darren Waller is just one of the greatest blessings in the world," Moreau told Raiders.com's Rachel Gossen. "... Everyone's so centrally focused on him, as they should be, because if they're not, he'll go for 200. That just creates pocket of space and opportunities for everyone else. And he's selfless like that, and he knows that."

Moreau still has to prove it during the regular season, but a promising training camp is opening the door for the Las Vegas offense to get creative in 2021.