Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas Judges' Scorecards, Fight Stats and Reaction

Yordenis Ugas scored the biggest win of his life with a unanimous decision victory over Manny Pacquiao thanks to a well-executed game plan in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Pacquiao came into the bout as a fairly large favorite, it was clearly Ugas' night and the scorecards reflected that:

Ugas' jab was the story of the night. He held a three-inch height and two-inch reach advantage and he made it apparent, starting his combinations just outside of Pacquiao's range and oftentimes following up double jabs with a blow to the body while Pacquiao was looking to retaliate.

BoxingScene provided a breakdown of the CompuBox punch stats:

Those body punches were an important tool in earning the decision. Ugas landed an astounding 59.1 percent of his power punches and his body blows were a big reason for the impressive efficiency. Pac-Man, by contrast, only landed 25.9 percent of his power punches.

Famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas gave Ugas props for his impeccable timing on those power punches.

Pacquiao fought with his typical flurrying pace and ferocity. He more than doubled Ugas' output with 815 punches thrown throughout the course of the 12-round fight. The problem was the Cuban still landed more despite throwing 405 punches.

ESPN Philippines commentator Carlo Pamintuan was another among the many giving Ugas props for carrying out a wise game plan with precision:

Ugas retained his WBA (super) welterweight title in the process. Pacquiao was the previous owner of the belt before giving it up. Ugas earned the strap by way of a split-decision win over Abel Ramos. It's safe to say defending that title against the likes of Pacquaio gives the title a new sense of legitimacy.

Originally, this fight was supposed to pit Pacquiao against Errol Spence. When Spence was forced to withdraw with an eye injury Ugas stepped up to the plate.

Given Pacquiao's performance, that was probably for the best for the 42-year-old. With all the necessary credit to Ugas, Spence is even more accomplished and much closer to his prime at 31 years old. The undefeated WBC and IBF champion appeared to be disappointed with the result:

That's likely because this could be the last time we see Pacquaio in the ring. It was admirable to continue fighting on the title stage this late into his career. As Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted, the fight could have gone much worse as originally planned.

Instead, this result likely sets up a title unification bout between Ugas and Spence. Of course, with Spence's eye injury that could be awhile and the 36-year-old could be looking to cash in on this win a little sooner. Terence "Bud" Crawford could be the target in that case. He currently holds the WBO welterweight crown.

Perhaps the Cuban has another upset in him, but either way he has set himself up with a nice payday and a chance for further fame.

If it truly is the last time Pacquaio steps foot in the ring, he leaves with an incredible resume that makes him one of the greatest fighters of a generation. Having captured championships in eight weight classes, this loss doesn't do much, if anything, to hurt his overall legacy.