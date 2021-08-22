Power Ranking Every Match from WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam will be remembered as much for its moments, namely the returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, as its in-ring content.

Inconsistent performances up and down the card and the unshakable feeling that we had already seen most of the matches in one form or another definitely hurt the overall effectiveness and quality of what happened between the ropes Saturday.

That is not to say there were not great matches to be had.

John Cena and Roman Reigns contested a banger of a main event. Edge and Seth Rollins lived up to lofty expectations. Charlotte Flair delivered once again, and Goldberg was exactly who we thought he was when he challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title.

Where do those matches fall in a ranking from best to worst from the show, though?

Find out with this recap of the event's in-ring offerings.