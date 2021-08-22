Quick Takes on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk in AEW and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Between CM Punk's highly-anticipated arrival on Friday's AEW Rampage and WWE's extremely newsworthy SummerSlam show on Saturday, it's been one of the most exciting weekends in wrestling all year and it isn't over yet with NXT TakeOver 36 still to come.

WWE's August extravaganza emanating live from Las Vegas was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. John Cena in an epic encounter for the ages. The blockbuster bout surely lived up to the lofty expectations with the outcome being exactly what it needed to be.

Of course, that was immediately followed by the shocking return of Brock Lesnar, who we haven't seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. His quick confrontation with Roman Reigns set the stage for what is bound to be a colossal clash of titans at some point in the not-too-distant future.

As memorable of a moment as Lesnar's WWE comeback was, nothing was going to top what went down at the beginning of Friday's Rampage when Punk resurfaced in wrestling for the first time in seven years. Everything about his debut was exceptionally executed and felt like a true turning point for AEW.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle all of the biggest talking points coming out of SummerSlam, what WWE got right and what they got wrong, Punk's AEW run looking promising, and more.