Malakai Black Talks AEW, Creative Control, Picking His Name and More

As a kid growing up in the Netherlands, Black wasn't exposed to mainstream wrestling the way U.S. fans were. That led to his love of the business beginning with other international promotions.

So, instead of being influenced by the likes of Shawn Michaels or Hulk Hogan, he found inspiration in a lot of Japanese wrestlers.

"Hayabusa was definitely one of [my favorites]," Black said. "I was always infatuated with his move set and his unique look. He had a Japanese luchador look, but he did it differently. He just had a way to make it his own. His moves were very high-flying and martial arts-based and that's a lot of what I do.

"Another one would be Yuji Nagata. I was a big fan of New Japan growing up. I did not grow up watching WWF back in the day because it wasn't accessible to me in the Netherlands. Eurosport got New Japan and that's where I got to know guys like [Jushin] Liger and Nagata."

As U.S. promotions began to expand with international TV deals, promotions such as WCW became more readily available to European fans.

"Throughout the years, you come in contact with so much more," Black said. "I watched guys like Eddie Guerrero, Robbie Brookside and Johnny Saint. When I first saw Chris Jericho, he was new and he was refreshing. One of the first times I saw him was in a feud with Dean Malenko in WCW, and he was just so charismatic with his words.

"It’s no secret that I have been doing martial arts since I was a kid. When I saw Kenta for the first time, it really made me think on how to approach pro wrestling."