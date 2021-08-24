College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game

1 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Game Info: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Originally slated to be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, this Big Ten contest will instead be held at Illinois. And the coaches are a big storyline.

Nebraska's Scott Frost is entering the season with tenuous job security. Reigniting his alma mater was never a short-term process, but a 12-20 record over three seasons hasn't inspired a ton of optimism. Throw in an investigation for possible NCAA violations, and Frost could really use a win.

Bret Bielema, meanwhile, is making his official return to the Big Ten. The former Wisconsin boss spent the last eight seasons at either Arkansas or with an NFL team.

Illinois smacked Nebraska 41-23 last season, but a second straight win feels unlikely.

Nebraska brought in USC running back Markese Stepp, Montana receiver Samori Toure and junior college wideout Omar Manning to bolster the offense. Plus, quarterback Adrian Martinez—who didn't start the 2020 matchup—is no longer competing with Luke McCaffrey after his transfer to Rice.

Frost hasn't earned much benefit of the doubt, and Illinois' experienced front seven can swing the result in the team's favor. For this weekend, though, Nebraska's upside will win out.

Prediction: Nebraska 27, Illinois 21