Report: Nebraska, HC Scott Frost Under Investigation over Possible NCAA Violations

Nebraska and head football coach Scott Frost are reportedly under investigation by the NCAA.

Per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, there is “significant video footage” of the Cornhuskers improperly using analysts and consultants during games and practices dating back 12 months.

McMurphy noted the video footage shows the practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants.

Frost has already been interviewed by the NCAA about the allegations, as well as "multiple current and former staff members, administration and football players."

In addition to the improper use of analysts and consultants during games, Nebraska is also said to have organized workouts at a time when such events were prohibited by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to McMurphy, it's unknown if the program is currently being investigated for organizing unauthorized workouts.

McMurphy added that Frost could be suspended for "an unknown number of games," among the other potential penalties the program could receive from the NCAA after the investigation gets wrapped up.

The Cornhuskers have seen significant turnover over the past two years. Twenty-four scholarship players have transferred since the end of the 2019 season.

Gerrod Lambrecht, who worked with Frost the previous five years dating back to their time at Central Florida, stepped down as Nebraska's chief of staff last week to pursue other opportunities.

Frost took over as Cornhuskers head coach in December 2017 amid a lot of hype. The Nebraska alum went 19-7 in two seasons at UCF, including a perfect 13-0 record in 2017.

Things haven't gone as planned since the 46-year-old returned to his alma mater. He has gone 12-20 overall (9-17 in the Big Ten) with no bowl appearances in the past three seasons, including 3-5 last year.

Nebraska is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Aug. 28 at Illinois.