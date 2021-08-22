6 Early Breakout Candidates from the 2021 NFL Preseason

0 of 6

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The NFL preseason might feature games with meaningless results in the win-loss column, but they're far from pointless for players trying to win jobs.

With the exhibition schedule reduced to three games, the importance and intensity of each roster battle across all 32 teams only increases.

And some early performances should receive a spotlight, as players who have made the most of limited exhibition snaps could secure roster spots, if not more playing time during the regular season than previously expected.

Here's a look at the top non-rookie breakout candidates of the preseason.