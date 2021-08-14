Lions' Craig Reynolds Introduces Himself to Teammates in Huddle, Scores Preseason TD

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds, who signed with the team Thursday, said he was still meeting his new teammates during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

"I introduced myself in the huddle at one point. They were like, 'Yo, what's your name?'" Reynolds told reporters. "A couple coaches introduced themselves to me on the sideline during the game. It's definitely crazy, but they've just made it real easy. I've been comfortable being here."

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania native had prior stints with the Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars since going undrafted in 2019. He quickly worked to make the most of his opportunity with Detroit, scoring a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter:

"It meant a lot, you know. First career touchdown. And I got a call from my older brother today and he just told me to let it rip," Reynolds said. "Friday the 13th—13 was my number in college and high school—it's like, 'Today's going to be—just do something special.'"

The 5'11'', 225-pound rusher finished the exhibition contest with a team-high 49 yards on six carries (8.2 YPC) and made one catch.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell called the performance "impressive" since the running back didn't have much time to prepare.

"We'll see where this goes, but he's got that look in his eye and he did when he walked in yesterday," Campbell told reporters. "You can tell it's like, 'Hey man, I'm here to compete and I don't know enough of this playbook, but you can put me in there.'"

Reynolds made five regular-season appearances over the past two years with Washington and Jacksonville, tallying one carry and one reception in a reserve role.

His performance against the Bills should at least earn him the chance in a few more preseason games with Detroit to make a case for the final roster.

The Lions, who lost Friday's contest 16-15, return to action next Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers before closing out the exhibition slate Aug. 27 when they face the Indianapolis Colts.