Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: Best Opponents After Loss vs. Yordenis Ugas

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao's unexpected detour against Yordenis Ugas is now complete, with the 42-year-old boxing legend losing a unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Filipino was originally slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but the WBC and IBF champion withdrew due to a torn retina in his left eye. That opened the door for Ugas to insert himself in the pay-per-view, albeit on short notice.

Had he come away victorious on Saturday, Spence was arguably the most logical next opponent for Pacquiao. However, the result and his performance raise big questions about his future.