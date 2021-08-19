Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from August 19

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

A backstage brawl between Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey spilled into the Impact Zone to kick off this week's show. Sami Callihan, longtime Edwards rival, made the save for his familiar foe before demanding his scheduled tag match get underway.

Callihan teamed with Chris Sabin to battle Ace Austin and Moose in a preview of Friday's four-way No. 1 contenders' match.

Sabin and Callihan dominated early but the heels downed Sabin and cut him off from his partner. Their control of the contest came to an end with a hot tag to Callihan, who exploded into the match and took the fight to the competition, much to the delight of the Impact faithful.

Sabin stole Callihan's thunder, pinning Austin following Cradle Shock. After the match, a dismayed Callihan dropped his own partner with a spike piledriver and stood tall.

Result

Sabin and Callihan defeated Austin and Moose

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a high-energy way to start the show, first with the brawl, then with the tag match.

Callihan making the save for Edwards is an interesting choice given their history and almost immediately sets The Draw up as the next feud for Morrissey. Do not be surprised if the big man gets involved Friday night and costs him a shot at the Impact world title.

Austin taking the pin could very easily suggest he will pick up the win at Emergence but considering this isn't WWE and Impact doesn't specialize in 50-50 booking, that doesn't feel likely.

Moose should be the favorite to win and earn a shot at Christian; another opportunity to capture a title that has eluded him thus far in his career.