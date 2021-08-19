Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Keith Lee and More

1 of 3

Any doubts that CM Punk is actually returning to pro wrestling with AEW should be eased as WarnerMedia and TNT are both eager to throw their marketing machine behind him upon his debut, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

"We weren't told what exactly that would entail, but were told that TNT and WarnerMedia were both 'very aware' of this," he wrote.

This is really a no-brainer. Punk will always be one of the hottest topics in the industry, and given the imprint his return will have on social media, he will garner mainstream media attention. It only makes sense that WarnerMedia and TNT would go all out (pun most definitely intended) to focus on him in their marketing pushes for AEW.

That Punk is the one name who could bring fans who have stopped watching over the last decade back into the fold significantly enhances the desire to focus heavily on him in promotional materials, television spots and media ads.

Editor's note: Bleacher Report and TNT are subsidiaries of WarnerMedia.