NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Ben Simmons Trade, Lauri Markkanen and More

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Ben Simmons has been featured in trade rumors all offseason, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the teams with reported interest in the Philadelphia 76ers point guard.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves have "continued to have discussions" with the Sixers about a Simmons trade. But as mentioned in some previous reports, there appear to be hang-ups that are preventing a deal from being completed.

"The lack of win-now assets they could provide the Sixers in their pursuit of a championship has been a hindrance," Krawczynski wrote. "A third team would almost assuredly have to be brought in to get more immediate impact assets to the Sixers, and that is a complicated endeavor."

Krawczynski also noted that Minnesota could include newly acquired point guard Patrick Beverley in an offer for Simmons. Beverley has already been traded twice this offseason, going from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies to the Timberwolves.

But for now, Simmons remains in Philadelphia and chatter continues to take place with uncertainty surrounding his future.