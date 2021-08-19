Reacting to B/R Community's Bold Takes on WWE SummerSlam, CM Punk on AEW, More

Reacting to B/R Community's Bold Takes on WWE SummerSlam, CM Punk on AEW, MoreAugust 19, 2021
Welcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's topic of discussion was bold predictions for this week's AEW Rampage, WWE SummerSlam and more.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
CM Punk in AEW
"Punk shows up to both AEW and SummerSlam." (@kjquick20010)
"CM Punk debuts and I walk out of The United Center with tears of joy." (@XaDark)
"The return of Punk on AEW will be one of the biggest pops ever." (@Ant_Abruzzo)
"AEW Rampage will reach two million viewers if CM Punk really does show up." (@dale3forever)
We had a lot of people making predictions about CM Punk this week, and it's easy to see why. The rumors of his impending arrival in AEW have dominated the news cycle.
KJ thinking he will pull a Rick Rude and somehow appear for both promotions in the same weekend is certainly bold but it's not something Vince McMahon would allow to happen. If Punk were to show up again in WWE, it would be under an ironclad contract.
Dale's prediction about Rampage reaching two million viewers with Punk is also quite ambitious, but it's not impossible. I just doubt it would happen the same week.
If Punk shows up this Friday, the show will probably exceed one million viewers. If he is used on a weekly basis, he could easily help AEW reach that two million mark by the end of the year.
Regardless of when it happens, Punk's arrival is going to be a game-changer for AEW. He might not be a full-time wrestler, but if he is used in an interesting way, he will be worth every penny Tony Khan pays him.
Big E Cashes in on Bobby Lashley
"Big E cashes in Money in the Bank on Bobby Lashley." (@Mtlking88)
"After Lashley beats Goldberg, Brock Lesnar returns and hits him with an F5, opening the door for Big E to cash in." (@TekNk)
"Lashley beats Goldberg only for Big E to successfully cash in." (@JEY0462)
One of the most common predictions we received has to do with Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. A few different scenarios were proposed, but they all end with Big E as the champion.
It does feel like SummerSlam would be a perfect time for him to cash in, but he needs to get his briefcase back from Baron Corbin before he can go after a title.
If he is able to track down The Lone Wolf on Friday's SmackDown, then there is a good chance we see him use the briefcase this weekend. While it would be great to see him go after Roman Reigns, Lashley does make more sense, especially when looking at long-term options.
Lashley vs. Big E is a feud we have never seen before and could carry Raw through to next year if done right. Plus, moving Big E to the red brand would reunite him with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.
As great as he has been by himself, seeing Big E get to have his reign with The New Day by his side would be special.
The Man Makes Her Triumphant Return
"Becky Lynch returns." (@khm456)
I have to be honest, I was shocked to see so few people talking about Becky Lynch in the crowdsourcing post, especially because her return is one of the few rumors we know will eventually come true.
How she is brought back is the big mystery. Will she show up during one of the women's title matches at SummerSlam? Will she help her husband take down Edge? Does she even need to do something shocking?
The Man's return has been heavily anticipated ever since she began posting workout photos on social media. She's in amazing shape and looks like she is ready to get back to knocking heads and taking titles.
The sooner she returns, the better it will be for the entire division. She brings eyes to any feud she's part of, so she can help reinvigorate the Raw or SmackDown women's division in an instant.
What If Riddle Turns on Randy Orton First?
"RK-Bro dethrones AJ Styles and Omos to become the new Raw tag team champions." (@WrestlingFan27)
"Riddle turns on Randy Orton." (@Daveyboy10)
A few different people had predictions about Riddle and Randy Orton this week. While the one about them winning the tag titles is far more likely, The Original Bro turning on The Viper is definitely the more interesting option.
Here's how it could play out: After a miscommunication, Riddle accidentally does something that allows Orton to be pinned. Once Styles and Omos have cleared the ring, The Bro will look like he is sorry and attempt to offer Orton a hug. As they are about to embrace, Riddle drops him with his own RKO.
On the following edition of Raw, Riddle would talk about how he knew Orton would not be happy about their loss and just did what he would have done first. This would bring out The Legend Killer who, surprisingly, respects Riddle even more for having the wherewithal to see it coming and act first.
This would lead to a renewed partnership and another shot at the tag titles. Next time, they win the belts and start their reign atop the Raw tag team division. It would be unexpected and a good way to keep them together without immediately having to put the belts on them.
Will Finn Balor Make an Impact at SummerSlam?
"Finn Balor costs John Cena his 17th Championship." (@vazrider)
"Reigns squashes Cena in a similar way to how Brock did in 2014." (@j12r)
That match where Lesnar delivered 16 German suplexes and an F-5 to John Cena was wild, but I don't think he would return to WWE for a match like that at this point.
The Reigns-Cena encounter at SummerSlam is going to be a hard-fought battle between two guys who are known for rising to the occasion in big-match situations.
Vaz's prediction about Finn Balor costing Cena the title as retribution for Cena stealing his opportunity is far more likely and something I have also been thinking about for the past couple of weeks.
It's odd how WWE built Balor into a contender right away only to pull the rug from under him. There has to be something else in the works, and interfering at SummerSlam is the most likely way for this to play out.
Quick Takes
"Seth Rollins vs. Edge steals the show." (@n8r84)
Is this a prediction or is it actually a spoiler?
"Punk will go face-to-face with MJF to set up a bout at All Out or Full Gear." (@jcullinane)
MJF would be an outstanding first opponent for Punk in AEW. If this is how it happens, I would be a happy camper.
"Vinnie fires himself?" (@kyleRen)
I have to admit, this made me laugh. Sometimes, I think Vince McMahon will stay in the Gorilla position backstage until he dies, but other times it feels like he wants out as soon as possible. My guess is he retires within three years and either sells WWE or Triple H takes over.
"Cesaro turns heel and goes after Shinsuke Nakamura." (@KobePeytonTyson)
Yes, please. The matches they would produce would be amazing.
"No matter what happens, nobody will be satisfied." (@TomHermansBinder)
They could make this the weekly description for Raw in TV listings.