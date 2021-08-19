Reacting to B/R Community's Bold Takes on WWE SummerSlam, CM Punk on AEW, More

1 of 6

"Punk shows up to both AEW and SummerSlam." (@kjquick20010)

"CM Punk debuts and I walk out of The United Center with tears of joy." (@XaDark)

"The return of Punk on AEW will be one of the biggest pops ever." (@Ant_Abruzzo)

"AEW Rampage will reach two million viewers if CM Punk really does show up." (@dale3forever)

We had a lot of people making predictions about CM Punk this week, and it's easy to see why. The rumors of his impending arrival in AEW have dominated the news cycle.

KJ thinking he will pull a Rick Rude and somehow appear for both promotions in the same weekend is certainly bold but it's not something Vince McMahon would allow to happen. If Punk were to show up again in WWE, it would be under an ironclad contract.

Dale's prediction about Rampage reaching two million viewers with Punk is also quite ambitious, but it's not impossible. I just doubt it would happen the same week.

If Punk shows up this Friday, the show will probably exceed one million viewers. If he is used on a weekly basis, he could easily help AEW reach that two million mark by the end of the year.

Regardless of when it happens, Punk's arrival is going to be a game-changer for AEW. He might not be a full-time wrestler, but if he is used in an interesting way, he will be worth every penny Tony Khan pays him.